Sharks warming up for another season

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 29 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 12:51pm
The Sharks have signed speedy up-and-coming 18-year-old Michael Gabrael on a three-year contract. Picture John Veage
The Sharks haven't been too active in the player market but they have confirmed the arrival this season of highly rated young centre Michael Gabrael on a three-year contract.

