Sharks warming up for another season

The Sharks haven't been too active in the player market but they have confirmed the arrival this season of highly rated young centre Michael Gabrael on a three-year contract.
Possessing lightning speed and slick footwork, the up-and-coming 18-year-old began his junior career with the Eels before joining the Bulldogs.
Signed until the end of 2026 as a member of the NRL squad, coach Fitzgibbon obviously has faith in him .
A Wentworthville Magpies product who played SG Ball and tasted Jersey Flegg in 2023, Gabrael is stoked to call the Sharks home as he works towards a senior debut.
The teenager adds depth in the outside backs after Connor Tracey's exit.
"I admire the club and I'm really excited to be here. I'm looking forward to learning from the coaching staff and continuing to develop,"
"I like how the Sharks play fast and I'm keen to work hard alongside the boys."
Gabrael earned Parramatta's 'best back' award for his Harold Matthews Cup performances in 2022 before linking with his brother Danny at Canterbury.
He represented City NSW under 18s in a win against Country last year.
Cronulla haven't had too much trouble making the top eight in recent seasons, but they haven't been able to win a finals match since 2018, something they will be looking to rectify in 2024.
Following two years of straight exits, the Sharks will need to work on learning how to better adapt to the pressure in the big games.
Halfback Nicho Hynes has been made to feel some heat of criticism but as his own harshest critic he knows he will need to push himself ever harder to help lift his side to the next level.
The Sharks need to find a more ruthless streak and fight the perception that they can't beat top eight sides, let alone win finals matches.
With Hynes, try scoring Kiwi winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, attacking fullback Will Kennedy and powerful forwards including Braden Hamlin-Uele providing plenty of strike, the Sharks have the ingredients to improve but just need to find the right mix to put it all together .
In junior news, the Harold Matthews (under 17s) and SG Ball (19s) teams last week hosted the Bulldogs at the Sharks Academy. Although they both lost by two tries, the coaches were heartened by the performances two weeks out from round one.
Meanwhile, the women's Lisa Fiaola (17s) side took part in a three-way trial against the Central Coast Roosters and North Sydney Bears at Hills Grammar, running out two-tries-to-one victors .
The Tarsha Gale Cup (19s) squad maintained their unbeaten pre-season form with an eight-tries-to-four win over the Bears.
All four junior rep teams begin their campaigns against the Tigers at PointsBet Stadium on February 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.