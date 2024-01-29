Get ready to cheer on Dylan as he makes his Australian Idol debut

There's no doubt Dylan Wright will have many fans from Sutherland Shire tuned into the telly tonight, January 29, when the musician graces the screen for the first time with his vocals.
The former Port Hacking High School student who lived in Cronulla until recently moving to the northern rivers of NSW with his family, is auditioning for Australian Idol, which premieres its latest season on Channel 7 and 7plus at 7.30pm.
The painter/decorator with an obvious talent for singing/songwriting, is set to impress judges, as showed in an earlier promo of the show, where he wowed Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark.
With 3000 followers on Facebook and more than 5000 on Instagram, Wright, 30, already holds a popular social media presence.
Watch this space.
