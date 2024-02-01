St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Schools

Schools welcome their new principals

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 2 2024 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laguna Street Public School's new principal is Kylie Fowler is a former pupil of the school she now leads. Picture by John Veage
Laguna Street Public School's new principal is Kylie Fowler is a former pupil of the school she now leads. Picture by John Veage

Two principals, one a former pupil of her school, and the other an out-of-area educator keen to know her community, are among the new principals in Sutherland Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.