Free NBN program for school students

As a new school year begins, families with school-aged children are being encouraged to take advantage of greater internet access through a national program.
The nbn is urging families who don't have an nbn broadband service at home, to check if they can receive free internet service under the Australian Government's School Student Broadband Initiative (SSBI).
The SSBI is a Commonwealth Government affordability initiative. This enables families to support their kid's education and help them to build their important digital skills
The SSBI has recently been extended to the end of 2025. This means that families that get connected under the initiative at the beginning of 2024. They can get an nbn broadband service for free for almost two years with participating internet providers.
To be eligible, a family with an affordability need must have a child living at home that is enrolled in an Australian school, not have an active nbn network internet service at home and not have had an active nbn connection during the previous 14 days. Having a mobile internet service does not affect eligibility.
It is subject to a cap of 30,000 services.
