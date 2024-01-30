An entertainer's delight in Lilli Pilli

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 6
This is one of Lilli Pilli's most prestige, unique and beautiful family homes featuring spectacular uninterrupted water views.
Stuart Payne from Luxe Real Estate Cronulla said the full brick construction offers the most amazing accommodation and a layout that will suit the most fastidious family.
"It's an impressive home which boasts the highest quality inclusions," Stuart said. "Set in a perfect location on the Lilli Pilli peninsular."
The beautiful family residence comprises four bedrooms, two of which are main suites with walk-in robes and en suites.
There is a luxury fully equipped kitchen with butler's pantry and Miele ovens, formal lounge and dining room, family room and a huge rumpus.
A handy second kitchen is also located on the lower level adjoining the rumpus room.
The large luxury main bathroom features a free-standing bath and faces a serene private tropical garden.
The home is an entertainer's delight with multiple outdoor areas plus a large private courtyard that surrounds the in-ground pool.
"There are spectacular water views across Gannons Bay to the National Park in the distance," Stuart said.
Complete with a home office with a view, electronic gate, security cameras, ducted vacuum system and air-conditioning throughout.
