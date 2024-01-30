Ancient art helps find the power within Advertising Feature

Dr Paul Lam leads a class in the ancient and popular practice of tai chi. Picture supplied

Better Health Tai Chi Chuan is a non-profit school in Narwee, dedicated to empowering people in the local community to improve their health and immunity.



Founded 39 years ago by Dr Paul Lam, the school has taken part in medical research in conjunction with St George Hospital and University of NSW.

As the new year kicks off Better Health Tai Chi Chuan is ready to welcome new participants interested in improving their quality of life.

Dr Lam said the friendly instructors are all fully qualified and certified by the NSW Government.

"Tai chi is proven by many studies to improve immunity, giving us a better chance against all germs," Dr Lam said.

"Being healthy makes life more enjoyable, and we have more freedom to do things. Tai chi improves almost all aspects of health, as shown by more than 500 medical studies."

One particular study conducted by Professor Leigh Callahan from the University of North Carolina certainly helps to prove Dr Lam's point.

A group of 354 subjects with arthritis were divided into two groups: tai chi and wait list.

After eight weeks the tai chi group had significant pain relief and were able to do more of their daily activities.

With its origins in ancient China, tai chi's movements look gentle, graceful and seemingly effortless.

"The flowing movements are like water in a river," Dr Lam said.

"Beneath the tranquil surface there is a current with immense power - the power for healing and inner strength."

Tai chi exercises all your muscles and ligaments. Stronger muscles support and protect the joints allowing you to do more.

It improves flexibility which can help reduce pain. It also improves cardiovascular fitness and can enhance healing.

"Tai chi is a pleasurable mind and body exercise that brings tranquillity to relieve stress and reduce pain," Dr Lam said.

"Today's busy lifestyles mean we are doing too much, too fast and have too much stress. We are built to have fastness for quick action and slowness for recovery and relaxation and we need both to be in balance," he said.

"Tai chi brings us slowness and mindfulness to balance out the rushing and bring us back to nature.

"The best way to find out about tai chi is to try it.

"Our experienced instructors will work with everyone in any level of tai chi."

To find out more about the benefits of tai chi and Dr Lam's classes you can visit the website at betterhealthtcc.com.au.