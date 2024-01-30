Bay Central Woolooware opens February 7

The highly-anticipated Bay Central Woolooware is set to make its debut on Wednesday, February 7.
The 18,000 square metre retail centre stands as a significant component of the fourth and final stage of the Australian developers Novm and Capital Corporation's billion-dollar project, Woolooware Bay Town Centre.
Novm's CEO and executive director Adrian Liaw said the centre's opening marked a major milestone for the 10-hectare masterplanned community, set on the shores of Woolooware Bay.
"We are delighted to announce the opening of the first stage of Bay Central Woolooware and welcome the first group of retailers. We warmly invite everyone to visit the centre and join in the celebrations," Mr Liaw said.
The centre, set right at the doorstep of Woolooware Bay residents, is poised to become a vibrant hub for the local community. Whether picking up essentials at Woolworths, Aldi and Dan Murphy's or creating new memories in the playground, the centre will be a versatile space.
The initial phase of the Bay Central Woolooware opening will include Woolworths, Aldi, Dan Murphy's, Combine Air, specialty shops and many outlets in the food court. Stage Two of the opening will include the addition of the medical precinct, fresh food and an expanded selection of specialty shops.
"Families and friends will celebrate special occasions at their new favourite restaurants in the centre. Our gyms, spas and wellness centres, as well as at our medical precinct will help make health and fitness a priority," Mr Liaw said.
"We also have a great array of homeware and specialty stores to make finding gifts easy."
