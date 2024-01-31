St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Vale Janette Gould

John Veage
By John Veage
February 1 2024 - 8:54am
Sing teach Janette Gould has passed away aged 90.
Celebrated Sutherland Shire singing teacher Janette Gould passed away in late December 2023 aged 90.

