Vale Janette Gould

Celebrated Sutherland Shire singing teacher Janette Gould passed away in late December 2023 aged 90.
Born in Broken Hill NSW in 1933 Janette continued to teach well into her 80's, listening to the best and worst of Shire vocal talent.
She was meant to be named "Janet" however, when her father went to register her birth, the clerk at the office of Births, Deaths and Marriages made a spelling mistake and so she became "Janette".
Born in the midst of the Great Depression. her father said she was his 'lucky charm" as after she was born, he was never out of work again.
Her family were all musical and her Grandma had a radio program on the ABC, The Melodists,with many talented performers appearing on the program, including a young June Bronhill, with whom Janette would become lifelong friends.
She made her first singing performance on radio when she was three and she also performed on stage at a very young age travelling to Sydney many times to compete in the Sydney Eisteddfod where she won many prizes in singing and piano.
In 1949 the family moved to Sydney and settled in Penshurst where her parents would remain until her mothers death after which her father moved to Cronulla.
Janette worked in Murdoch's department store in Sydney where she met a young man named Max Gould, marrying and moving to a home in Waratah St Oatley -Janette used to visit the Double Bay home of acclaimed singing teacher, Madame Marianne Mathy, who was head of Opera at the Conservatorium for lessons.
In 1969, Janette's mother, Pansy was in poor health so they moved to Cronulla where the family home still remains.
She commenced teaching singing at Cronulla and, before long, she was very much in demand. using the Marianne Mathy method and at one stage, she had a 12 month waiting list of people wishing to take lessons.
She also performed numerous leading roles with the Regals Musical Society and, later, Sutherland Shire Light Opera Company of which she was one of the founding members. She also performed on the Sydney club circuit.
Realising she had many talented students who weren't ready or confidant enough to perform in their own right, together with her friend Shirley Ball, they formed the Jay Gee Entertainers, where many students honed their skills and confidence and they performed around the Sydney Clubs.
Janette took much pride in her appearance and famously had the same hairdresser, Ann Karlos, for over30 years.
Janette was a great friend, teacher and mentor to so many as was evidenced by the words and magnificent performance by her former star pupil Mark Vincent at her funeral, channel 7 reporter and singer Steve Hart also spoke.
