St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Oyster Bay actor is on a lead role at festival

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 1 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

With striking red hair and vibrant talent on stage to match, Debbie Nielson is a name you may not have heard of - yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.