Student scholarships help with study costs

St George and Sutherland Shire students have received scholarships as part of the St George Community Housing awards.
A total of 278 students received funds in a pool of more than $200,000 - 117 Kindergarten to Year 5 pupils got $500 each towards their studies, and 161 high school students got $1000 each. Among the recipients was Beryl Allen, 12.
The annual scholarships are open to students living in the organisation's 7000 social and affordable housing properties across Sydney.
Strive Scholarships are just one component of SGCH's Housing Plus program, which is all about extending the organisation's scope beyond tenancy and offering educational and career support to customers.
