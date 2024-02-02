St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Nominations open for Seniors Local Achievement Awards

February 3 2024 - 7:00am
The Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards are part of NSW Seniors Festival to be held March 11 to 24, 2024.
Nominations have opened for the Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards in the St George area.

