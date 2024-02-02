Nominations open for Seniors Local Achievement Awards

Nominations have opened for the Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards in the St George area.
The awards recognise the importance and dedication of seniors for their hard work throughout local communities across the state.
"This is such an important time of the year to recognise everything that our local seniors have given to the St George community," Oatley MP Mark Coure said.
"They are small business owners, volunteers and so much more," he said.
"Seniors make a wonderful impact locally, often with little to no recognition for their efforts. If you know any seniors who make a difference in our community, I encourage you to nominate them for an award."
Alongside the awards, multiple free or discounted events are expected to draw an estimated 250,000 people during the NSW Seniors Festival, set to take place from March 11 to 24, 2024.
"There is so much on offer in addition to these awards, so I highly recommend that locals go and check out all the Seniors Festival has to offer," Mr Coure said.
"Currently, it is the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere."
For more information on how to nominate a recipient, please fill out the online form via this link: https://forms.gle/fi983oBHkh1UE1Qm8
Alternatively, you can drop into the Oatley Electorate Office at 24 Pitt St, Mortdale, to collect a paper nomination form.
Nominations close on February 23 at 5pm.
For more information about the NSW Seniors Festival and the Local Achievement Award, visit www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au
