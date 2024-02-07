Letters | Frightening e-bikes experience at night on Esplanade

I am aware how dangerous e-bikes can be around Cronulla during the day, but I was unprepared for a recent experience at night.
I was walking about 8pm along the Esplanade where bikes of any description are not supposed to be ridden.
I was enjoying the peace and beauty of the ocean when two e-bikes zipped past me without any warning.
One of them was being ridden by two girls and the other by a boy. They looked like were aged about 16-18.
They went so close that if I had deviated from the line I was walking even a little, I would have been hit.
This situation means you just can't relax any more while walking the Esplanade.
I think some thought has to be given to requiring e-bikes to be registered. That would provide some accountability and if someone gets injured they will have some recourse...that's if someone can get the licence plate.
Name and address supplied
While walking 7.10am on 22 January on the Esplanade path from North Cronulla to South Cronulla, 2 bike riders were weaving in and out between walkers. A loud masculine voice from a pedestrian, caught the riders attention with "don't you know its not legal to ride bikes on this path". They then took the correct action to dismount from their bikes and walked.
If you look really hard at the path, there are extremely faint white marks of the shape of a person at regular intervals, indicating the path was once designed for pedestrians only.
Confusion reigns over what is and what is not permitted with trials in NSW occurring now for electric scooter use on pedestrian paths. Could busy pedestrian paths like The Esplanade have the wording "Pedestrians only" written on them to make it clear to all? Riders could still walk their bikes accordingly in these marked paths.
Good and clear signage is urgently needed to be installed by Sutherland Council so pedestrians and riders know the rules for public footpaths. Delay means accidents will occur, and pedestrians are put at personal and financial risk as there are no "green slips" to cover their injuries.
Marilyn Urch, Cronulla
I know I am very lucky to live near Cronulla Beach and I love the fact that so many people get to enjoy it. However, the Australia Day concerts have driven me crazy.
The decibel level has been 95 which is classified as industrial danger level and each afternoon this noise has continued for 5 hours. Surely the amplification does not have to be so high? I am already dreading next year!
Janice Bryden, Cronulla
Instead of keeping or moving the date for Australia Day, I suggest it consist of two days, the 25th and the 26th of January.
The extra day will give us the opportunity to recognise the Indigenous population firstly (first nation), and the 26th will become Australia 2 Day (Australia today), where we come together as one nation.
Stewart O'Meara, Engadine
I took my flag off the balcony today and it will fly again on April 25.
Wouldn't it be great for all Australians to be united under one National flag?
I am offended when 'welcomed to my own country', the country of Banjo Patterson, Doertha MacKella, Vivian Bullwinkle and so many more I Believe we are all God's children, and all lives matter.
To me being Australian has nothing to do with how long you have lived here or the colour of your skin etc. It is about your love / total commitment to this country above all others. Commitment to its laws , language and understanding the spirit of mate ship.
Yes, strive to make Australia better but not at the expense of denying the lifestyle made possible by those who came before us.
To one and all, I hope you had a Happy Australia Day
Barry Turner, Miranda
Congratulations and thank you to Eloura Surf Life Saving Club for hosting the 40th Surf Awareness Clinic during the school holidays.
The planning, consideration and effort that went into the clinic resulted in a hugely enjoyable, accessible and purposeful school holiday activity.
Thank you to the club, organisers, volunteers and sponsors for coming together to create a truly memorable experience for some very grateful children!
Our most sincere appreciation, from the Taylor family.
Jennifer Taylor, Caringbah
A massive issue is taking place with dumped trolleys on the Kingsway, Miranda and the streets surrounding Westfield.
The issue is mote dangerous on Saturday nights with young drunk people leaving Carmen's and heading home.
They are dumping trolleys even in the middle of the road. I stopped and moved one, but Kingsway being a steep hill it could be catastrophic.
The solution is for Westfield and associated supermarkets doing the rounds around 10pm on Saturday night before the night club closes.
Also worth mentioning all the damage they are causing to council and private landscaping in the area.
Paul Francis
Who has decided it's a great idea to plant a bus stop in the left hand turn lane of Jackson Avenue, Miranda?
The traffic flow from the Westfield car park has been severely impacted, banking cars up several levels and sometimes taking 20 minutes or more to exit safely.
To add to this frustration, it is not uncommon to see one or two buses parked up with their lights flashing and the drivers nowhere to be seen.
Surely there are enough bus stops on the Kingsway, Kiora rd and Urunga Pde which do not impede traffic flow. I can see a nasty accident just waiting to happen. The previous bus company coped quite well without clogging up this side street.
Diane Havill, Heathcote
