Lydham Hall opens doors

Historic Lydham Hall, one of the oldest homes in the St George area and the only dedicated museum in Bayside, reopened its doors on Sunday 4 February following extensive renovations undertaken by Bayside Council.
Lydham Hall was built in the 1860s by Joseph Davis, a local businessman.
It eventually became the home of noted naturalist David Stead and his daughter Christina, who went on become a highly-respected writer.
David Stead was a marine biologist, ichthyologist, oceanographer, writer and contributor to the journal of the Wildlife Preservation Society which he founded in 1909.
It was his admiration for naturalist Sir Joseph Banks that lead him to press for the new station on the Illawarra Line to be named "Banksia".
Mt Stead in the Blue Mountains is named after him.
Rockdale Council bought the building for $26,000 and it opened as a volunteer-run museum, and home of the St George Historical Society in 1971.
The museum was first opened in February 53 years ago by Ron Rathbone his capacity as Rockdale Mayor.
The volunteer-run museum holds an extensive collection of furniture and objects owned by the Society.
"It is classed as one of the best small house period homes in Sydney," St George Historical Society President, Wesley Fairhall said.
The building closed in 2020 for repairs funded by a State Government grant and remained closed during COVID lockdowns.
The renovations included replacing the slate roof and dormer windows and an extensive upgrade of the grounds.
While the building was closed volunteers from the St George Historical Society took the opportunity to clean the collection.
Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said, "This State heritage-listed building is home to a wonderful collection of fine antiques and period objects.
"I am pleased to see it open to the public once again after Council undertook some major renovations to the building including replacing the roof."
Following the opening ceremony, certificates were presented recognising the society members who cleaned and catalogued the collection leading up to the reopening.
These were Diana Smith, Barry Johnson, Margaret Wood, Fred Scott, Reg Hindmarsh, Laurel and Bob Horton, Geoff and Joan Rankin, Ross Stell, Ray Holland and Laurice Bondfield. A special award was made to Tina Workman as the driving force behind the renovations.
Lydham Hall is located at 18 Lydham Avenue, Rockdale. It will open the first Sunday of every month from 10am to 4pm.
