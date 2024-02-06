Cronulla living at its finest

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Imagine taking a morning dip or a surf as the sun slides over the horizon at North Cronulla beach for a refreshing start to the day, just a short walk from your own home.
Leave the car at home and walk to Cronulla for a coffee or take the night off and stroll to local restaurants for dinner. It's all on your doorstep here in this near new abode that embodies the essence of coastal living.
Melissa Hatheier from Matt Callaghan Property said this fabulous pocket of Cronulla is flooded with beach lovers and families who are community minded.
"It's only moments to the surf and sand but offers the idyllic option of being close to local schools and the soon to open Bay Central shopping precinct at Woolooware Bay," Melissa said.
"The quality of this build is outstanding and provides a turn-key option for those buyers looking to simply move in and start their healthy oceanside lifestyle."
The home has an abundance of natural light and a distinct feeling of space. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has breakfast bar, Elba marble benchtops, induction cook top and double oven.
Upstairs is a king-sized main suite with raked ceilings, private balcony and skylight en suite, plus two more generous bedrooms.
You'll be drawn to the private, north-facing rear garden which features covered alfresco dining and a superb mineral plunge pool.
