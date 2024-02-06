Delightful entertainer

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
The epitome of sophisticated living, this freestanding Torrens Title home stands as an emblem of timeless luxury.
The residence seamlessly blends elegance with functionality, crafting an extraordinary private sanctuary.
Its meticulously designed interiors and tropical gardens create an ambience of perpetual escape, where every day feels like a holiday.
The heart of the home, a designer kitchen adorned with Miele appliances and a spacious island bench, becomes the hub of culinary artistry while the open plan living and dining area, effortlessly extends to a covered entertainer's deck, fostering a harmonious connection between indoor and outdoor living.
Limestone tile flooring enhances the atmosphere, while ducted air-conditioning ensures comfort throughout.
There are three generously proportioned bedrooms, each with built-in robes, complemented by a versatile fourth bedroom, that can serve as a home office or media room.
Outside, the sun-drenched yard features lush gardens and multiple entertaining zones. Practicality meets luxury with a double automatic garage, complemented by gated off-street parking.
Beyond its confines, the vibrant community of Caringbah South unfolds within walking distance, encompassing restaurants, cafes, local parks, and transportation hubs.
