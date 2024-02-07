What matters to you? Write and win

The 20th anniversary year of asking young Australians What Matters? to them has opened for its round of entries.
The Whitlam Institute's annual What Matters? Writing Competition encourages students to get creative.
What Matters? provides a platform to empower young people to raise their voices and have their views heard, inspired by Gough Whitlam's commitment to involving young people in the shaping of Australia's future.
Since 2004, students have written with depth and passion on a vast array of topical issues facing individuals, families, communities, our nation and the world. The competition encourages students to think critically and creatively about a range of social, political, economic, cultural, environment or civic issues.
This personal reflection on human rights captures the spirit of the What Matters? Writing Competition - young people possess valuable and informed insights on society, and their voices deserve to be heard. The competition highlights young people's creativity and desire to create the change they want to see in the world.
It's open to year 5-12. The overall winner will receive a major cash prize of $1500, and students will be in the running to win other cash prizes, book packs, writing workshops, virtual experiences, school author visits and the opportunity to shadow political speechwriters and journalists. All entrants receive a certificate of participation to recognise their work.
Entries can be submitted at school or at home. Entries close May 17.
