Elouera Yellow Fins success

Six years ago the Leader first wrote an article about the 'Yellow Fins' an inclusive nipper group that was being established at Elouera SLSC.
The surf club had teamed up with ASPECT Australia to create a program suitable for children who were unable to participate in the mainstream nipper program.
Elouera have come a long way with this program and the 2023/24 season has seen their largest numbers of participants to date.
Last week held a very significant day for the Yellow Fins and Elouera SLSC with one of the original participants, Ryan Durney, winning the Sydney Branch Junior Life Saver Of the Year -Highly commended- the award is not given every year and Ryan is the first special needs athlete to win it.
Ryan made it a Sutherland Shire double and joined with the female winner of the Junior Life Saver of the Year award - Ebony Springall from the North Cronulla Surf Club.
This season Ryan has decided to join mainstream nippers and has now began doing weekend patrols.
