Rockdale Musical Society celebrates 85 years

Rockdale Musical Society is celebrating 85 years of producing community theatre in Rockdale in 2024.
In a world first, the society has been selected to take one of its productions on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth next month between Sydney and Tokyo.
Rockdale Musical Society, a cornerstone of community theatre in Australia, has announced its 85th anniversary season, promising an unforgettable journey through the magic of live performance. Since its inception in 1939, this esteemed society has been a beacon of creativity and talent, enchanting audiences with 173 captivating productions.
Established after a historic gathering at the Rockdale Town Hall, the society has continually elevated the local arts scene, showcasing iconic shows.
"We're thrilled to celebrate 85 years of artistic brilliance," President of Rockdale Musical Society Carina Herbert said. "This year promises to be our most exciting yet, with a line-up that pays homage to our rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of theatrical innovation."
Kicking off the anniversary festivities is an unprecedented event: a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless classic, South Pacific, aboard the illustrious Queen Elizabeth cruise ship. This ground-breaking endeavour marks the first time a community theatre company has been invited to perfor on a cruise ship and the first time a Rodgers and Hammerstein's show will be staged at sea anywhere in the world.
"Our cast is buzzing with anticipation," Mrs Herbert said. "It's an honour to bring the magic of South Pacific to the high seas, making waves as we sail into uncharted theatrical history."
Rockdale Musical Society also prepares to dazzle audiences with a dynamic line-up, including a return engagement of it's production of Disney/Pixar's Finding Nemo Jr. and a spirited rendition of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical.
"Our stage will come alive with the energy of over 90 local performers, supported by a dedicated team of around 50 volunteers across all three productions," Mrs Herbert said. "Together, we hope to create memories that will last a lifetime for all involved as we celebrate this amazing milestone in the company's history.
"We hope the residents of Bayside come out to support us as we celebrate 85 years of musical theatre history".
As the year unfolds, audiences can look forward to Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved masterpiece, CATS, which will also play at the Rockdale Town Hall for two weeks in December.
Tickets or call the box office at 1300 190 383.
