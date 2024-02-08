St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
See The Australian Tenors at Sutherland

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 8 2024 - 2:16pm
The Australian Tenors: Spirit of Australia is coming to Sutherland. Picture supplied
Come and enjoy the romance and excitement as the finest tenor voices in Australia present the ever-popular classical arias from the popular operas such as the tenor, Trademark Puccini - Nessun Dorma, Verdi's-Anvil Chorus and renowned music theatre composers in a concert filled with songs that have inspired generations worldwide.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

