See The Australian Tenors at Sutherland

Come and enjoy the romance and excitement as the finest tenor voices in Australia present the ever-popular classical arias from the popular operas such as the tenor, Trademark Puccini - Nessun Dorma, Verdi's-Anvil Chorus and renowned music theatre composers in a concert filled with songs that have inspired generations worldwide.
Audiences are set to be thrilled by popular songs from hit Broadway musicals, Les Miserables - Do You Hear The People Sing, West Side Story - Somewhere and stirring renditions of How Great Thou Art, the Hallelujah Chorus and the Soldiers Chorus.
Beautiful duets are also a part of this inspiring program including With A Song In My Heart & and Phantom's All I Ask Of You. T
his concert captures the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice.
Proudly Australian, their performance is never complete without delighting audiences with a sing-along of Australian songs.
The ever-popular, Waltzing Matilda, the iconic poem by Dorothea Mackellar, Australia My Country set to music, I Am Australian among other favourites.
The Australian Tenors have performed extensively with Opera Australia, Australian and International Symphonies & Philharmonic Orchestras.
The Australian Tenors are: Matthew Reardon, Murray Mayday, John Donohoe, Michael & Joshua Oxley Butchard. Backed by The Southern Cross Orchestra under the direction of Musical Director & Conductor: Mr Glenn Amer. Special guest soprano Imogen Faith Malfitano.
February 25, 2pm.
