Helping to address the doctor shortage in Sutherland Shire

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 16 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 11:30am
Dr Rebekah Hoffman, Dr Greta Sears, registered nurse Gerie May Arceo, and Dr Annalyse Crane at a new medical practice at Woolooware. Picture by John Veage
Bolstering access to doctors in Sutherland Shire has been a project in the making, and now the ambition has become a reality, with a new general practice taking hold.

