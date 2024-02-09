St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | High-rise apartments in plans for new suburb around Boat Harbour

By Murray Trembath
Updated February 9 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 3:58pm
More than 4300 homes, ranging from townhouses to 12 storey apartments, four hotels and a retail centre, are included in plans for a new suburb around Boat Harbour on the Kurnell peninsula.

