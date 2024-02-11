Another signing for Dragons

The Dragons have announced the signing of outside back Christian Tuipulotu on a two-year deal, effective immediately.
The recruitment of Tuipulotu means the club now has its 30 names signed to the top squad for 2024.
The 22-year-old was contracted with Manly until the end of 2025, having scored 14 tries in 33 NRL games over the past four seasons with a Test debut for Tonga in 2022 but was granted a release after four years at the club.
Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan welcomed Tuipulotu to the squad ahead of the upcoming season.
"Christian is a big body who can add some strike out of the backfield and will be a valuable addition to the club," he said.
"We have some good outside backs coming through at the Dragons but having lost Corey Allan for the season it was important for us to add some NRL experience to the backline for this year."
This came as News Limited reported that Flanagan had made a shock bid to lure Cowboys veteran Jason Taumalolo to the Red V club after after being stripped of North Queensland's co-captaincy by Todd Payten.
The Dragons' coach was reportedly informed the representative middle was happy at the Cowboys and would not be cutting his $10 million contract short.
Taumalolo's North Queensland teammates Heilum Luki and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki were also reportedly targets of the Dragons, with both proving to be destructive backrowers.
Tickets to all the 2024 Dragons home games are now available, including the 2024 Anzac Day Cup game against the Sydney Roosters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.