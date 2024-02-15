St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
A salon of memories: hairdressers' final cut

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 15 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 11:00am
Sam and Mary Pellegrino have closed their Hurstville salon after 40 years. Picture by Chris Lane
A well-known family salon at Hurstville that changed the history of trading hours for hairdressers, has closed its doors after 40 years.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

