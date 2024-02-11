St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
The pre season NRL Challenge starting

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 12 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 8:00am
The Charity Shield starts the new look Dragons season, played at Netstrata Jubilee Oval on Saturday February 17 at 8pm. Picture John Veage
The long awaited NRL Pre-Season Challenge kicks off on February 15 and will feature 16 intense clashes across two weekends of entertaining footy that sets the stage for the 2024 Telstra Premiership.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

