The pre season NRL Challenge starting

The long awaited NRL Pre-Season Challenge kicks off on February 15 and will feature 16 intense clashes across two weekends of entertaining footy that sets the stage for the 2024 Telstra Premiership.
Dragons fans fare better than some clubs with the Charity Shield match played at Netstrata Jubilee Oval Kogarah on Saturday February 17 at 8pm before they face the Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee on Saturday February 23 at 8pm.
Sharks fans wont get to see their team play at home with their Round 1 Newcastle clash played at Gosford on Saturday February 17, and their Round 2 against the Bulldogs at Belmore Oval on Saturday night February 23.
Last season the Sea Eagles downed the Rabbitohs and the Roosters to claim the inaugural Pre-Season Challenge and took home the $100,000 prizemoney.
The Pre-Season Challenge provides the opportunity to fine tune combinations and get some serious game time under the belt ahead of the Telstra Premiership season kicking off in Las Vegas on March 3.
The Pre-Season Challenge format and points system is the same as 2023, with $100,000 in prize money up for grabs, split evenly between clubs and players. Teams will once again earn bonus points for tries, line breaks and offloads while playing squads will be capped at 28 players .
In addition to seeing off-season recruits run out in their new colours, the Pre-Season Challenge gives fans and players their first look at the new rules with short dropouts and kick offs.
This year's competition will feature 16 teams, with premiers Penrith not taking part in 2024 as they travel to the UK to take on Wigan in the World Club Challenge.
Games will be played over 80 minutes as normal, with unlimited interchanges.
The NRL Bunker will be in use in all matches, while games which are tied at the end of regular time will be declared a draw, with no golden point to be played.
The addition of bonus points to go alongside points earned by winning or drawing a match will ensure teams have something to play for in every contest, no matter what's happening on the scoreboard.
Alongside points accumulated through results, the number of bonus points a team can snare each game could make all the difference on a congested ladder.
The club with the most points at the conclusion of the two rounds will be declared the winner of the Pre-Season Challenge and claim the prizemoney.
The Sharks play the Warriors on Saturday March 9 at Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast to start their regular season.
