Saints dominate

St George delivered an emphatic statement to the NSW Premier Cricket First Grade Limited-Overs Cup finalists on Sunday with a 237 run demolition of their Penrith opponents.
Saints exacting some small revenge against the one team who has beaten them this year in the pre season T20 quarter final.
After spending a long day on Hurstville Oval on Saturday in their Round 14 Belvidere Cup game against Campbelltown-Camden where they had won the toss and elected to bowl, the Saints had to back up in the first round of finals in the limited overs competition.
Unbeaten in all first grade games this season they won the toss again but elected to bat - and they didn't disappoint, rearranging their batting order to inflict as much damage as they could.
NSW opener Blake Nikitaras came out all guns blazing smashing 58 runs of 66, hitting three sixes whilst fellow opener Ed Pollock fell cheaply for 9.
Unfortunately for the visitors in form batsman Blake McDonald then teed off going a run for every ball belting 61 before holing out.
It was 2-124 when Nikitaras fell and 3-136 when Blake Macdonald walked, and when Kurtis Patterson went cheaply Penrith tried to attack, but usual opener Matt Rodgers and skipper Nicholas Stapleton totally punished them - both scoring 60s with Stapleton on fire getting his 62 off 33 balls.
Stapleton said it was Rodgers batting that was the glue that held the innings together.
The bowlers then had their go adding another 50 runs leaving the red and whites with a massive 9/335 off the 50 Overs.
"All the bowlers then attacked from the start, it was brilliant," Stapleton said.
Josh Moors good form continuing cleaning up the tail with a 3-7 wicket haul in the 10 / 98 route in only 22.2 short overs.
On Saturday against Campbelltown Saints were on track with the ball until batsman Nick Appleton put on a show sitting in the middle for a long time scoring a solid 130 runs off 225 balls - leaving St George a target of 282 for victory this week .
Saints back-up on Sunday at Hurstville Oval again facing Western Suburbs in the semi finals of the First Grade Limited-Overs Cup.
