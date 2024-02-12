St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Saints dominate

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 12 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 2:15pm
Saints captain Nicholas Stapleton directs traffic at Hurstville Oval on Saturday. He scored 62 and took two wickets in Sundays One Day quarterfinal. Picture John Veage
St George delivered an emphatic statement to the NSW Premier Cricket First Grade Limited-Overs Cup finalists on Sunday with a 237 run demolition of their Penrith opponents.

