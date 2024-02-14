Helping over 60s stay fit and live better Advertising Feature

The team at Thrive has a range of programs that can help people over the age of 60 to get the most out of life. Pictures supplied

Did you know that exercise needs change significantly as we get older? We all lose muscle strength as we age, which can mean poor quality of life and loss of independence.



While nearly 90 per cent of people over the age of 60 are aware of the health benefits of exercise, less than a third participate in sufficient physical activity.

Thrive understands the challenges that come with getting older, including reduced mobility, concerns about losing balance, and recovery from injury or surgery. With a highly experienced team and the latest state-of-the-art equipment, Thrive focuses on helping people maintain their health and independence for as long as possible.



They help people to live well and stay in their own home for longer, to continue to walk with friends, play golf, swim and stay active by assisting them to be as strong, balanced and as physically active as they can be.

With services including a Joint Replacement Recovery Program; a Movement, Balance and Independence Program and a Getting Back to Your Best Program as well as Exercise Physiology and Clinical Pilates, their custom designed luxury facility is exclusive to those over 60 years old.



Thrive are also specialists in Power Training, the newest exercise approach for managing Parkinson's disease, and they're the only place in the Sutherland Shire that utilises the HUR strengthening equipment in their program.

Whether you're feeling some niggling aches and pains, not as steady on your feet as you'd like to be, or recovering from injury, Thrive can help you achieve your goals related to physical wellbeing. The luxury facilities at Thrive are equipped with the latest strength training, cardio and Pilates equipment, led by highly skilled and experienced professionals to help people over the age of 60 achieve their movement goals and live better - for longer!