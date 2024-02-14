Port Hacking home with breathtaking water views

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Nestled along the Port Hacking River, this captivating family residence boasts stunning water views and a relaxed coastal vibe.
With private estate-like grounds, set on approximately 1154 square metres, it features an easy walk to the water, jetty and pontoon.
Alex Pitsis from Alex Pitsis Group Cronulla said the home is tucked away down an exclusive driveway and features manicured gardens for a private lifestyle.
"This home has been designed to create an easy flowing floor plan, with an emphasis on practical day to day lifestyle and a short walk to deep water," Mr Pitsis said.
Accommodation comprises five bedrooms, two with en suites, providing ample space for a growing family and room to accommodate guests. Four bedrooms open onto a private balcony, where you can relax and enjoy the breathtaking views.
The functional floor plan includes multiple entertaining spaces, kitchen and dining overlooking the outdoor space and a multi-use rumpus.
"The suburb is surrounded by natural bushland," Mr Pitsis said. "It is also known for its family-friendly atmosphere, with parks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities catering to residents of all ages."
Just a 2.3km walk to Lilli Pilli Baths, 4.7km drive to Cronulla and a 5.8km drive to Westfield Miranda.
