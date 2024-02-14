A sanctuary of space in Mortdale

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Seize the opportunity to inhabit a space where luxury is a standard and the convenience of urban living is at your doorstep.
This impeccably designed duplex with five-bedrooms and three-bathrooms offers a blend of elegance and functionality.
Dean Sperotto from PRD Oatley said the property is a double brick construction with solid rendered walls and concrete slabs.
"It offers upscale comfort for those looking to live without compromise," Mr Sperotto said. "This is an ideal home for young or growing families."
Step inside to find a sanctuary of space. The heart of the home is a beautifully appointed open-plan living room, crowned by high curved ceilings that enhance the sense of grandeur.
Indulge in culinary delights in the gourmet kitchen, equipped with luxury Italian appliances, set against the backdrop of a thoughtfully crafted outdoor area, perfect for all-weather entertaining.
Two lavish ensuite bathrooms and a main bathroom, featuring frameless glass shower screens and chic gunmetal grey tapware, add to the home's opulent appeal.
Complete with multi-zoned ducted air-conditioning for year-round comfort, security alarms, CCTV, and an intercom system.
Mr Sperotto said, "The property is located just an 800m walk from Mortdale station and shopping precinct."
