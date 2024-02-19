Shire Running festival is near

The upcoming Sunday March 24 'Shire Run Carnival' is aiming to be the next big southern Sydney community running festival.
The Shire Run Carnival will take place from 8am-12 at the The Ridge Sporting Complex, Barden Ridge with a track start and finish.
The new event promises to run with a carnival atmosphere and participants can take part in a 6km, 3km, 1500m Kids Dash, 400m Dash and/or the 100m Bolt.
There is also a Schools Challenge open to schools in the Sutherland Shire, St George and Canterbury-Bankstown areas.
Created by St George Athletic Club athlete Nathan Breen, he said there needed to be more running events.
"It's a bit different event, with something for everyone, there is an elite level but it's really just for fun."
All local athletic clubs are involved. It's Illawong's home track, St George will supply volunteers and Olympic runner, Eloise Welling's is a member of Sutherland. The event is supporting the Love Mercy Foundation.
