Georges River residents have gone on a war footing with the State Government over its proposed housing reforms.
"Society is dreaming if it thinks it can build itself out of the current housing shortage even in the medium to long term," said long-term Oatley and Mortdale resident James Hamilton.
"There are cultural, structural and commercial forces in place that will simply not allow the price of property to become relatively affordable in Sydney ever again," he said.
"Roads are choked, trains are packed, hospitals wards are overcrowded, and people are feeling the effects of rampant population growth of Sydney over the past 10 years or so which has increased from 4.1 million to 5.1 million; growth of 25 per cent.
This was the opening remark at this week's extraordinary meeting of Georges River Council to debate its response to the housing reforms.
The proposed reforms seek to:
The residents have until February 23 to respond to the proposed changes.
The recommendation put to the meeting on February 12 was that the Council request the Departing of Planning to defer the implementation of the Low and Mid-Rise Housing Reform within the Georges River LGA so Council is given the opportunity to review its Local Strategic Planning Statement (LSPS) to create capacity for additional and diverse housing through the creation of new R3 and R4 zones within 12 precincts.
This was unanimously supported.
Speaking on the housing reforms, Matt Allison of Friends of Oatley (FOO) said, "What a miscalculated thought bubble this is turning out to be by Premier Minns. FOO and Save Glenee are currently on a war footing with Chris Minns and the State Government protesting this destructive proposal that is sure to remove great swathes of remnant trees," he said.
"Sustainable building practices could be the order of the day but Mr Minns has neglected to provide more details and it seems that Tolkein's Orcs are running the palace and coming for a tree near year to pull out and throw into the furnace of modern mundanity.
"We realise there is a housing shortfall across Sydney but Georges River Council has been planning accordingly and should have satisfied NSW Planning with adequate housing numbers of the time being."
Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society President, Kim Wagstaff said, "These NSW Government proposals for increasing housing and density go far beyond what we have seen in decades. The use of a blanket one-size-fits-all approach, the number of dwellings to be allowed on smaller and smaller block sizes, and the speed of implementation without the complementary consultation is breathtaking.
"The State Government is planning to override existing planning controls such as those protecting heritage and environment," he said.
"These will be non-refusal about standards, no appeals allowed, particularly with the low to mid-rise housing reforms.
"Deferral of its implementation is absolutely essential. Georges River Council has met its required housing targets but there are no exemptions. 400-metres from any railway station up to eight-storey units may be built. Up to 800-metres from any railway station or shopping area three- to six-storey units and other multi-dwellings will be allowed.
"There is no consideration of ageing and already inadequate infrastructure such as sewerage.
"In the midst of a climate emergency and global temperatures increasing, housing density should not be done at the expense of losing green canopy and green corridors."
Councillor Nick Katris said he supported the recommendation for deferral but also supported the State Government's initiatives to increase density "in the right places."
"The council officers are asking we enter into discussions after asking for a deferral of the implementation of the low to mid-rise housing reforms.
"I totally support the officer's recommendations but I also support the NSW Government's reform proposals that are intended to address the drastic shortages of houses that we are experiencing.
"The Premier has indicated that he wants to work with councils and he is open to adjusting various areas identified for greater density. His prime interest is with the amount of housing that is coming into the community."
Councillor Katris said there was no -guarantee that the forecast increases will come into fruition. The council had already up-zoned South Hurstville for 650 medium to higher density dwellings and Narwee for 310 dwellings.
"There has not been one development taken up," he said.
Cr Kathryn Landsberry supported the recommendation.
"We all recognise we are in the middle of a housing crisis. The time for dilly-dallying is gone. We missed the boat. We should have done this ten years ago," she said.
"There will be resistance. I'm quietly confident that the State Government will want to work with us on this particular issue.
"Our council officers have done the work. It doesn't make sense for us just to have certain requirements imposed upon us that will go against all the good work that has been done by our council offices and very ably by our planning director."
Georges River Mayor, Councillor Sam Elmir said, "I personally want to work alongside the State Government in meeting the housing crisis and ensuring that our community's voices are heard. I think this recommendation puts a very tailored approach to what our community expects of us and puts that to the State Government and extends the hand in faith to work alongside them to achieve great outcomes into the future."
