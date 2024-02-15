'Covid babies' connect with seniors in new shire program

A group of "Covid babies" is taking part in a year-long program to foster meaningful connections between children and seniors in Sutherland Shire.
Cronulla RSL and Cronulla Rotary have teamed up to implement the Intergenerational Program at St Aloysius Catholic Primary School.
The program was developed by Intergenerational Learning Australia, based on research led by Emeritus Professor Anneke Fitzgerald at Griffith University in Queensland and international academic institutions.
The year-long program will involve interactive activities and workshops that encourage the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and stories between students and seniors.
The first session, involving 11 seniors and 26 Year 2 pupils, was held on Thursday.
St Aloysius Primary School principal Sheree Rose said the school was "excited" to be involved.
"This group includes some bubbly little personalities, which you will come to appreciate," Ms Rose said.
"They are our Covid babies. They missed out on a lot of early learning opportunities at preschool and early learning education centres.
"We noticed their conversation skills and ability to interact with the older generations is perhaps not as advanced as it might have been pre-Covid."
Ms Rose said some of the children did not have grandparents, or, if they did, they may have a different sort of relationship involving busy, practical interaction such as school pick-ups and drop-offs.
This program provided an opportunity for someone to give them the full attention busy grandparents might not have time to give, she said.
Seniors, Paul and Di, said they were "inspired" to take part by the ABC series Old People's Home for Teenagers.
Marg, another participant, said, "I love little children and I love the opportunity to interact with them. My grandchildren are grown up now".
Ralph, a member of the Cronulla RSL Chess Club and former high school teacher, is looking forward to the interaction because he has no immediate family following the death of his brother.
For another participant, Paul Zaat, a Vietnam veteran, the wheel has turned full circle.
Paul was a school student at St Aloysius Primary School from 1955 and the children at his table heard what it was like in those days.
According to the research, the program will benefit the children by increasing their vocabulary, improving conversational and language skills, fostering socio-emotional learning and non-verbal and interpersonal communication skills.
Teachers and parents have stated the improvements in behaviour and increases in positive mood have been significant due to these interactions.
For many older people, the program is expected to diminish loneliness, isolation and boredom by engaging them in purposeful and mutually enjoyable socialising, discussions and activities involving children and teenagers.
The program could be rolled out more widely by Rotary if the Cronulla program is a success.
