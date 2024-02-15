St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
'Covid babies' connect with seniors in new shire program

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 15 2024 - 5:30pm
One of the groups at the first session at St Aloysius Primary School, Cronulla. Picture by John Veage
A group of "Covid babies" is taking part in a year-long program to foster meaningful connections between children and seniors in Sutherland Shire.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

