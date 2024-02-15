'Wow, this is phenomenal': Love at first sight for new Summer Salt owner

Bill Drakopoulos knew the moment he walked into Summer Salt on Elouera Beach he wanted to add it to his string of restaurants with spectacular views around Sydney Harbour.
Unannounced, the prominent restaurateur went to lunch at the eatery when he heard it was on the market about Spring last year.
"As soon as I walked in I thought, 'Wow, this is phenomenal'," he told the Leader.
Summer Salt became Sydney Restaurant Group's sixteenth venue at the end of January.
"There is none more beautiful than this, although I think it needs a makeover and total refresh," Mr Drakopoulos said.
"We will do that around June-July, which will mean closing for several weeks so we are ready for Spring."
Carl and Brooke Jensen, who opened Summer Salt in the surf club building in 2005, handed over the keys at the end of January and, after a week's closure, the restaurant reopened on Monday February 5.
"We brought our own crew and the menu is entirely our's," Mr Drakopoulos said.
"Head chef is Ben Jung, who was the sous-chef (second in command) at Sails on Lavendar Bay for seven years, which are pretty good credentials.
"Ben and the senior chef in the group Adam Spencer put together a menu and that will continue to evolve as we get feedback from the patrons.
"We are very confident with the menu so far, and I think it will just get better and better as time goes on.
"We are very pleased so far with the comments we have received."
Mr Drakopoulos said they had capped the number of patrons during the settling in period.
"We have certainly reached the numbers we anticipated," he said. "Unfortunately, we have had to knock some people back."
Mr Drakopoulos said they anticipated that by early March they would open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
"There are not a lot of options for people to dine out on a Monday or Tuesday," he said.
"We have an experienced crew and will be able to handle it."
Mr Drakopoulos said they wanted to work very closely with the surf club.
"They are good people and do great work and we have a moral responsibility to do some fund raising and so on.
"We may also be able to assist them with catering for their functions.."
Mr Drakopoulos is no stranger to Sutherland Shire, having lived at Kirrawee in his earlier years, attending Gymea High School and surfing at Cronulla beaches with his brothers.
He later lived at Beverly Park and Monterey before moving to the north side.
