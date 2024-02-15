St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Wow, this is phenomenal': Love at first sight for new Summer Salt owner

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 16 2024 - 9:26am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restaurateur Bill Drakopoulos at Summer Salt on Elouera beach, the Sydney Restaurant Groups' newest venue. Picture by John Veage
Restaurateur Bill Drakopoulos at Summer Salt on Elouera beach, the Sydney Restaurant Groups' newest venue. Picture by John Veage

Bill Drakopoulos knew the moment he walked into Summer Salt on Elouera Beach he wanted to add it to his string of restaurants with spectacular views around Sydney Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.