Artist's pop-up coastal collaboration

Splashes of colour are brightening Bay Central at Woolooware, with a vibrant pop-up solo exhibition by artist Bruno Mota.
The painter who is originally from Brazil, is exhibiting his latest work in collaboration with the shopping centre. Born in the coastal city of Santos, Mota's acrylic on canvas delves into block colours, showcasing Cronulla's coastal scenes.
It's a diverse collection of his artworks, reflecting the essence of coastal surroundings, he says.
The artist arrived in Australia in 2015 and has been painting for the past 15 years. "Since I moved here my style has evolved and I have been focusing a lot on the beautiful scenery and landscapes Australia has to offer," Mota said. "...I capture the beauty of these places through my colours and shapes to bring people joy and great memories."
His exhibition, titled 'Summer Somewhere' features scenes captured at Wanda, North Cronulla, Oak Park and South Cronulla.
"The title of his exhibition comes from a feeling that you can always find joy and warm days somewhere," Mota said. "I want visitors to experience these feelings."
