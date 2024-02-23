St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Artist's pop-up coastal collaboration

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 23 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
Brazilian artist Bruno Mota is showcasing his latest coastal creations at a pop-up gallery exhibition at Bay Central Woolooware. Picture by John Veage
Splashes of colour are brightening Bay Central at Woolooware, with a vibrant pop-up solo exhibition by artist Bruno Mota.

