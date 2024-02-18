Strikers launch

The Sutherland Shire Football Association has launched the rebranding of its representative football programs as the "Sutherland Strikers." in a gala night at the Pavilion last week.
This renaming aims to strengthen brand recognition, while preserving SSFA's rich heritage and core values and comes after some disharmony among stakeholders which almost led to them abstaining from participating in the FNSW Women's 1st grade, U20s and Girls Youth league for 2024.
This was resolved and the transition promises to bring new energy to the sport, resonating with SSFA players and families, coaches, football enthusiasts, potential sponsors and media.
Sutherland Shire Football Association is the largest football association of any code in Australia, and they foster and develop football in its various formats at grassroots and rep levels.
Hosted by Laura Cowell the SSFA's first female president, she hoped unveiling the squads will lead to a journey of footballing excellence.
"We are a united front looking to dominate on the pitch, we want to embrace our new identity.
"We have dedication and a vision that fosters a style of football we can be proud of."
Cowell said In the wake of a challenging year, their dedicated team, led by Jeff Stewart, CEO, and supported by Program Manager Chris Gallo, has shown extraordinary commitment.
"They have tirelessly worked to deliver on action items developed from valuable feedback we received during stakeholder engagement sessions with the 2023 participants of our programs.
"Together, we're excited to introduce 'Sutherland Strikers,' ushering in a new era of football excellence in the Sutherland Shire," she said
In front of a big crowd the four boys youth teams-u13,14,15 and 16's were joined by the girls youth league u14,15 and 16's along with the new Football NSW League One Women's and u 20's teams-this is the second tier of women's football in NSW and the winner is promoted to the NPL womens.
Club Captain Georgia Lewis who has played for the Macarthur Rams and NSW Country said she was excited to lead the new team.
"Im proud to lead the club, but we have to prove ourselves- just watch us"
