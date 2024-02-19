Sea Devils make a big splash at home

Over 320 swimmers took to the starting blocks at the annual San Souci Sea Devils Summer Carnival on Friday and Saturday with records breaking as fast as the lap times at San Souci Leisure Centre.
This carnival is a hugely popular event on the NSW swimming calendar which sees athletes from local surrounding areas along with Greater Sydney competing.
The swim carnival is run over two days with the evening of 16th February hosting distance events, and the sprint races on Saturday the 17th February with two sessions - 8 to 10 yrs compete in the morning and 11 yrs and over in the afternoon.
Clubs joining the Sea Devils in the competition included SLC Aquadot, Revesby Workers, Carlisle, Engadine, Cronulla, St George, Trinity Grammar, Menai, Peakhurst, Jones and Southern Sydney Swim team.
The Sea Devils were established in 2009 and have a strong record of competition success, but they are welcoming of swimmers of all ages and abilities-all are welcomed and celebrated at the Sea Devils.
