St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sea Devils make a big splash at home

John Veage
By John Veage
February 19 2024 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 300 swimmers took to the water at the San Souci Sea Devils Summer carnival on Friday/Saturday-the Sea Devils pose for photos (top) and swimmers take to the blocks at the San Souci Leisure Centre. Pictures John Veage
Over 300 swimmers took to the water at the San Souci Sea Devils Summer carnival on Friday/Saturday-the Sea Devils pose for photos (top) and swimmers take to the blocks at the San Souci Leisure Centre. Pictures John Veage

Over 320 swimmers took to the starting blocks at the annual San Souci Sea Devils Summer Carnival on Friday and Saturday with records breaking as fast as the lap times at San Souci Leisure Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.