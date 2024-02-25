Push for pedestrian underpass or overpass at Cronulla station to speed up traffic

Sutherland Shire Council will investigate the viability of building a pedestrian underpass or overpass next to Cronulla train station to speed up traffic through the congested area.
The move was included in a draft roads and freight strategy and implementation plan adopted at last week's meeting. The document will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who initiated the underpass / overpass investigation, said traffic was already heavily congested through that area at most times "and will only get worse".
"It's a big issue for the residents of South Cronulla, and they have brought many ideas to me for dealing with it," she said.
The council and state government has previously looked at building a road overpass of the rail line.
Cr Provan said she did not support this idea because of the cost and the effect it would have on Tonkin Oval and nearby residents.
Cr Provan also wants community consultation on two other crossings where traffic will be, or is already, impacted.
Firstly, the council plans, and has allocated funding for work in 2025, to install traffic lights on the pedestrian crossing on Gerrale Street between Beach Park Avenue (the path from the station) to Cronulla Park and beach.
Secondly, a pedestrian crossing was installed on Gerrale Street near Hams cafe for a six-months trial, but the pandemic intervened, and a final decision is yet to be made. Cr Provan is in favour of it remaining.
In adopting the draft roads strategy, the council also decided to write to the state Minister for Roads John Graham to ascertain the government's position on extending the M6 motorway through Sutherland Shire.
The council draft strategy advocates the motorway being built through the shire, while retaining the maximum open space practical, compensatory open space being greater than 80 per cent of the area lost and the design including multi modal transport options.
Stage 1 of the M6 from Arncliffe to Kogarah is due to open in 2025. The previous government allocated no funding for Stage 2 to Taren Point, or Stage 3 to Loftus.
While Opposition Leader, Chris Minns told the Leader, "More toll roads for the most tolled city in the world? Haven't we probably got enough?"
