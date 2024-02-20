A view that is breathtaking

House of the week
3 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars
Immerse yourself in the nature, peace and serenity in this completely renovated, full brick family home that is purpose-built to capture sensational water views over Yowie Bay and the Royal National Park.
This fantastic home embodies warmth and charm with vaulted timber ceilings and Jarrah Hardwood floors. The house is flooded with natural light and captures the all-day sun.
The home has multiple indoor/outdoor living and entertaining areas. Living areas are spacious, and the inside has a footprint of about 350 square meters.
If you are working from home, there is a home office/study that has direct courtyard access.
The kitchen is a chef's delight with Corian benchtops, an induction cooktop, a fully integrated fridge, a dishwasher and a Neff pyrolitic oven.
Take a dip in the in-ground pool that is surrounded by lush and fully landscaped gardens.
Features include fully ducted air conditioning, a central vacuum system, and a solar hot water system.
Listing agent Marko Maric said one of the best features is the 180 views of the Port Hacking and the national park.
"The home is elevated and never to be built out. Other great features are the large block it is set on and the tranquil pool," he said. "The home would suit small families and executive couples. It is in a family-friendly location at the end of the Caringbah South peninsular, positioned off the road, so it is very peaceful."
The home is close to schools, shops, cafes and transport and is in the Laguna Street Public School/Woolooware High School catchment area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.