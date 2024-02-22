Peakhurst dancer set to burn the floor

Peakhurst dancer Robbie Kmetoni has been announced as one of the performers who will set the stage alight in this year's production of Burn the Floor.
He will be joined by Human Nature's Phil Burton, as part of the Dare To Dream 2024 Australian tour.
This year is the 25th anniversary of Burn The Floor, and will include great Aussie rock classics by INXS, John Farnham, Cold Chisel, Sia, AC/DC and Keith Urban.
Robbie, who first got noticed as the winner of the TV show So You Think You Can Dance Australia, is set to join other skilled dancers on stage from 7.30pm on September 12 at The The Pavilion, Performing Arts Centre Sutherland.
