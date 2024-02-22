St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Peakhurst dancer set to burn the floor

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 22 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peakhurst dancer Robbie Kmetoni, pictured on the right, is one of the dancers starring in Burn the Floor 2024. Picture supplied
Peakhurst dancer Robbie Kmetoni, pictured on the right, is one of the dancers starring in Burn the Floor 2024. Picture supplied

Peakhurst dancer Robbie Kmetoni has been announced as one of the performers who will set the stage alight in this year's production of Burn the Floor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.