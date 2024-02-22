St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kids test their footy skills in new disability clinic

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 22 2024 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
Students from the Special Education Unit at Port Hacking High School take part in the Mega Jaws disability clinic. Picture supplied
Port Hacking High School is the pilot school for a Cronulla Sharks program, which has been rolled out to give students with disabilities plenty of opportunities to showcase their on-field talent.

