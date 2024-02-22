Kids test their footy skills in new disability clinic

Port Hacking High School is the pilot school for a Cronulla Sharks program, which has been rolled out to give students with disabilities plenty of opportunities to showcase their on-field talent.
The Mega Jaws rugby league clinic coincides with the announcement of the Sharks' new sponsor, Quest Apartments, which is committed to the club's community programs. Its representatives were thrilled to join students and players on the field to run drills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.