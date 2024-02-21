Nominations open for Bayside historical markers program

Nominations for Bayside Council's Historical Markers program are now open.
The markers program and will give Bayside residents the opportunity to nominate a local historical site, person or event that has cultural or historical importance to be recognised with a distinctive plaque.
Inspired by London's Blue Plaques scheme, Bayside Council's Historical Marker Program is designed to improve the visibility and awareness of Bayside's cultural heritage and build a sense of belonging and connectivity in the community.
Under the program, each financial year, Council will fund the production and installation of up to five historical markers at locations nominated by the community.
Nominations must demonstrate that the site is of cultural or historical importance to the Bayside LGA, NSW or Australia.
Nominations must meet the following criteria:
Community nominations will be assessed by a panel with recommendations submitted to Council for final approval and the winning sites will be announced to coincide with the NSW Heritage Festival in May, 2024.
Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said the program will help recognise and promote the many sites of natural, cultural and historical significance found in Bayside.
"These historical markers are informative only and they do not imply Council is looking to have them listed as a significant heritage items," Councillor Saravinovski said
More Information:
haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/historical-marker-program-2024
