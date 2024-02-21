St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Nominations open for Bayside historical markers program

February 21 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside's Historical Markers Program will recognise people and places of historical and cultural importance to the community such as Lydham Hall.
Bayside's Historical Markers Program will recognise people and places of historical and cultural importance to the community such as Lydham Hall.

Nominations for Bayside Council's Historical Markers program are now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.