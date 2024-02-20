One-bedroom units in Cronulla development snapped up as construction officially starts

With the site completely cleared, construction has officially started on the $350 million resort-style Vue development at Cronulla.
Cronulla-based developer Sammut Group held a ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, attended by Sutherland Shire deputy mayor Carol Provan and representatives from Cronulla Chamber of Commerce, venture capital partner Alceon Group, building contractor Decode, PBD Architects and Harris Farm Markets, who will anchor the retail component.
Cr Provan said Vue would bring life and energy to the heart of Cronulla in conjunction with the council's renewal of the mall.
Allen and Julian Sammut acknowledged the partnerships and collaborations that had enabled the development to progress on schedule and to the high quality expected of the company's projects.
Positioned on a 5225 square metre site on Kingsway, opposite the northern end of the mall, the project will have two eight-storey buildings over a double storey podium.
The development will feature a large communal terrace with a pavilion and pool, sauna and open-air gym located at podium level.
There will be 112 apartments, 880 square metres of commercial space and 3000 square metres of retail space.
Sammut Group chief executive Allen Sammut said Vue was the first urban renewal development since Northies Hotel in 1999.
The project is due for completion by late 2025.
The 25 one-bedroom apartments in the complex of 112 have all been sold.
Thirty two-bedroom are priced from $2.115 million and 51 three-bedroom units from $3.215 million. Six 3 and 4-bedroom penthouses are priced on application.
Sammut Group chief operating officer Julian Sammut said, "With our Parc development progressing and construction now kicking off at Vue, our vision to 'bookend' Cronulla Mall with the highest level of design quality is soon to become a reality".
The Vue display suite is located 76 Cronulla Street, and is open Monday - Sunday from 10.30am - 3.30pm or by appointment.
