St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Preschool saves with solar, and kids are learning about the Earth

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Point Preschool Director Catherine Lee and educator Megan Walsh pictured with children. The preschool is seeing some significant savings thanks to their solar project. Picture by Chris Lane
The Point Preschool Director Catherine Lee and educator Megan Walsh pictured with children. The preschool is seeing some significant savings thanks to their solar project. Picture by Chris Lane

A preschool at Oyster Bay has 'gone green' for the environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.