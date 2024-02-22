Preschool saves with solar, and kids are learning about the Earth

"We would have spent about $950 to $1000 dollars a quarter with no solar at all on our old Energy Australia rates," she said. "After the installation, we have an average bill of $60 credit each month on average. We are about $1100-$1200 a quarter better off than if we had no solar, and of course it feels good to know we've cut our preschool's carbon emissions too. Now we're looking for ways to use the system in our teaching."

