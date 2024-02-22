Preschool saves with solar, and kids are learning about the Earth

A preschool at Oyster Bay has 'gone green' for the environment.
The Point Preschool has installed rooftop solar to keep energy bills down. Preschool Director Catherine Lee says the centre's power bills have been in negative territory since installing a large system in 2023.
"We would have spent about $950 to $1000 dollars a quarter with no solar at all on our old Energy Australia rates," she said. "After the installation, we have an average bill of $60 credit each month on average. We are about $1100-$1200 a quarter better off than if we had no solar, and of course it feels good to know we've cut our preschool's carbon emissions too. Now we're looking for ways to use the system in our teaching."
Sustainability Officer and President of the Management Committee, Brody Kenrick, was instrumental in inspiring the installation of the solar system at the preschool.
"We had done some similar things in our house. The preschool wanted to do something so I put a proposal to them," he said. "It's a big roof installation - 13kWh and we also have the battery. They have very small usage overnight and they mostly use it when the sun is giant."
Recent analysis conducted by Parents for Climate revealed that the installation of rooftop solar and batteries in early childhood centres could lead to savings of up to $130 million a year on energy bills, protecting early childhood centres from future energy price rises and reducing financial pressures on services and families.
Childcare in Australia is more costly than in most other OECD countries. In 2022, an Australian couple on average wages with two children spent 16 per cent of their net household income on net childcare costs, compared to the OECD average of nine per cent.
"Our analysis shows that while a small number of centres are already installing solar and saving money, the vast majority lack the capacity to access clean energy upgrades," Parents for Climate Chief Executive Officer, Nic Seton said. "Most centres simply don't have the time and expertise to navigate the options without assistance, and many cite initial costs as a further obstacle."
The NSW Government is piloting a program in state schools to install air conditioning powered by rooftop solar, but the support isn't being stretched to the early childhood sector, Climate Energy Finance Founder and Director Tim Buckley, said.
"A full rollout of solar on schools and early childhood centres would be the largest renewables project in Australia's history, providing distribution-level grid stability opportunities, particularly as battery systems become more cost competitive," he said. "We also know that more affordable clean energy solutions like rooftop solar would increase access to air conditioning and a safer environment for babies and young children who are more susceptible to heat-related illness."
