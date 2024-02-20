St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Local golf courses could be used for open space under proposal

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 20 2024 - 2:02pm
Partial reclamation of the Beverley Park Golf Course and/or Hurstville Golf Course provides opportunities to deliver the gap in indoor sports facilities sport courts, the strategy states.
Local golf courses could be partially reclaimed for active open space, athletics fields repurposed and the use of Jubilee Stadium could be expanded to include other sports such as basketball and netball.

