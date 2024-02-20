Local golf courses could be used for open space under proposal

Local golf courses could be partially reclaimed for active open space, athletics fields repurposed and the use of Jubilee Stadium could be expanded to include other sports such as basketball and netball.
These are some of the proposals contained in the draft Georges River Community Infrastructure Needs Assessment and Acquisition Area Strategy.
The strategy has been drafted to cater for the updated forecast population which will see the LGA grow by 24,726 people between 2021-2036.
It identifies gaps and shortfalls in local community infrastructure based on population projections and trends and offers potential ideas to address these gaps.
Under the heading 'Re-position Jubilee Stadium as a multi-use asset', the draft strategy states, "Where the facility is explored for expansion or upgrade in the future, consider the opportunity to incorporate additional community sports such as basketball, netball, etc."
The strategy lists a Summary of Actions.
These include: 'Explore partial reclamation of golf courses for active open space.'
"Partial reclamation of the Beverley Park Golf Course and/or Hurstville Golf Course provides opportunities to deliver the gap in indoor sports facilities sport courts," the strategy states.
"Reclamation of existing golf courses may address open space deficit in the long term. Active recreation at the Beverley Park Golf Course may support the growth areas of Hurstville and Kogarah.
'There is opportunity to explore the repurposing of one athletics facility to help meet demand pressures for other types of assets identified,where repurposing may serve a wider community.
"AquaticFacilities- At the time the strategy was completed,the LGA had three aquatic facilities. One of the three, Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre, is Sydney's most visited aquatic centre. Analysis undertaken to inform this strategy suggests that three aquatic facilities should be provided to meet the needs of the Georges River community with suggestions that masterplanning work at Jubilee Stadium could potentially incorporate a contemporary aquatic facility."
This contradicts the council's decision to rebuild the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at its existing Carss Park site.
'Building on the integrated service model of Mortdale and Kingsgrove Community Centres, opportunities to expand community centre hireable spaces within existing hubs may serve to meet some of the additional future demand and best support service providers established in these hubs," the draft strategy states.
"Similarly, where possible, libraries should be expanded to meet demand pressures in existing locations to support established communities and program delivery. Future small branch libraries could be investigated for areas without any current provision.
"The following locations intersect with existing sport and recreation or commercial amenity as opportunities to develop a service hub and leverage off existing amenity.- The Mortdale retail centre would provide supportive amenity and can leverage existing public transport connections. Use of the fringe of the golf course may provide opportunity to have some supportive outdoor/open space function to the library."
Submissions close today.
To read the document and make a submission go to:
