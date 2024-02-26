No barriers to success ahead of global day of women

Ahead of International Women's Day, a Mortdale resident is inspiring women in the community - and she's a prime example of someone who has used their lived experience to encourage other people.
Jennifer Parry was born blind, but she plays the piano, sings and she also represented Australia at the 2023 inaugural International Blind Sports Association Games (IBSA) in Birmingham.
Now she's an ambassador for Dress for Success - the organisation that helped build her confidence and land her dream job.
Dress for Success' Empower Hour campaign, coincides with International Women's Day, will help 750 women get back into the workforce.
Ms Parry, 49, embarked on a transformative journey with Dress for Success in 2017. The talented performer is also a regular entertains audiences at weddings, and she has her own composition on Spotify.
In 2017, after facing the challenges of unemployment and numerous rejections after a job ended, Ms Parry engaged with Dress for Success, experiencing their styling service, and participating in empowering workshops. These initiatives played a crucial role in boosting her confidence and reshaping her self-perception.
Ms Parry has combined her lived experience as a visually impaired person and love of IT into landing her dream role as a Project Officer at the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN).
For the month of March, organisations and workplaces across Australia are encouraged to host 'Empower Hour' events to raise money so Dress for Success can help women back into the workforce.
