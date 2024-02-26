St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

No barriers to success ahead of global day of women

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 26 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Parry of Mortdale is inspiring her community ahead of International Women's Day. Picture supplied
Jennifer Parry of Mortdale is inspiring her community ahead of International Women's Day. Picture supplied

Ahead of International Women's Day, a Mortdale resident is inspiring women in the community - and she's a prime example of someone who has used their lived experience to encourage other people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.