Classroom experience on gallery walls

Sienna Salvato of De La Salle College Cronulla (recently renamed St Aloysius) has been selected for Art Express at the NSW Art Gallery.
Sienna's work, Please Miss, Not Everyone Loves Shakespeare as Much as You touches on the real lived experience that occurs in the state's high schools.
"Teachers are so excited by things like Shakespeare and try to share that enthusiasm with their students. For us however, with the stress of the HSC, something like Othello is just more hard work. There seemed to be an irony there that inspired my artwork," Sienna said.
Sienna's work is in charcoal. She used her classmates and teacher as her models. Sienna's work is in the Art Gallery adjacent to the Domain until April 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.