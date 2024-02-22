St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Classroom experience on gallery walls

By Eva Kolimar
February 22 2024 - 11:00am
Sienna Salvato with her work that is part of Art Express at The Art Gallery of NSW. Picture supplied
Sienna Salvato of De La Salle College Cronulla (recently renamed St Aloysius) has been selected for Art Express at the NSW Art Gallery.

