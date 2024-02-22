St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Updated | Bloodied clothing and other items in skip bin at Cronulla linked to missing man

Updated February 22 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Davies is missing from the eastern suburbs. Picture NSW Police
Luke Davies is missing from the eastern suburbs. Picture NSW Police

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.