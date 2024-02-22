Updated | Bloodied clothing and other items in skip bin at Cronulla linked to missing man

Updated
Bloodied clothing and other items found in a skip bin at Cronulla have been linked to a man missing from Sydney's eastern suburbs.
Police are appealing for information about the suspicious disappearance of Luke Davies, 29.
A police statement said possessions belonging to Mr Davies and another man, Jesse Baird, 26, were found just after 11am yesterday (Wednesday) in a skip bin in Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla.
"Following inquiries, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended Jesse's home at Brown Street, Paddington, about 1pm yesterday (Wednesday).
"After entering the property, officers immediately established a crime scene.
"Police then attended Luke's home in Waterloo, but he has not been located. Their disappearances are being treated as suspicious."
The statement said information indicated Mr Davies was in Paddington on Monday February 19, but had not been seen since.
"Luke has not been seen since, his family have been unable to contact him and he has not been at work."
Mr Davies is of Caucasian appearance, 170cm-175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
