Buses in St George and Shire return to full timetable

A full timetable has been restored for bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire.
Region 10 operator U-Go Mobility added 160 services, starting from yesterday (Monday)
These services were cut in July 2023.
The 960 and 920 services will continue to operate in place of the previous M92.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said, when the contract for Region 10 began failing passengers, the state government intervened and worked with the company to fix the delays and cancellations and address the bus driver shortage through recruitment campaigns and a driver training program.
"This included U-Go Mobility's Women Behind the Wheel recruitment campaign, encouraging women to explore a career as a bus driver," she said.
"These initiatives, along with the measures the NSW Government has put in place across the industry including slashing the cost to get a Bus Driver Authority, launching a bus driver recruitment campaign, and initiating the roll out of free Opal cards to drivers, has helped halve the amount of driver vacancies across the state since May 2023.
"Transport for NSW continues to work with U-Go Mobility and other bus operators to deliver a reliable and frequent bus service for passengers.:"
