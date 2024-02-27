St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Buses in St George and Shire return to full timetable

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 28 2024 - 7:01am, first published 6:59am
A U-Go Mobility bus at Cronulla station. Picture by John Veage
A U-Go Mobility bus at Cronulla station. Picture by John Veage

A full timetable has been restored for bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire.

