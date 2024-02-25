Lampret boys make mark

Its' written in the Good book, that everyone is created equal, and maybe all families are too.
Well, the Lampret clan of Burraneer Bay may be the exception to that rule.
Already the two older sisters have excelled academically and on the track - both have won National championships, and Jasynta, the 17-year-old eldest, has represented Australia in hurdles and the 4x400m relay winning a bronze at the Youth Commonwealth Games.
She has her sights now firmly on the next Comm Games, the next World Under 20s and of course the 2028 and 2032 Olympics.
Tammin Lampret, who is 16, wins just about everything she goes in and has a cupboard full of National gold medals.
She is a phenom headed for true greatness, but the girls have two younger brothers who may also reach those dizzying heights .
Brock Lampret at 13 is already a star in the Swans Academy. He's also a very good long jumper, but as an AFL player he is aiming for other honours.
And then there is young 11-year-old Duke Lampret, who, not to be outdone, has just won the Regional high jump title for his age with a leap of 1.70m - which is 20cm higher than he is.
The 1.70m broke the Zone record and the NSW Primary Schools record. It is also 9cm better than the winning National jump for his age group.
"I think it helps having our sisters do well," said Brock who attends Endeavour High - following in the foot steps of Tammin and Jasynta.
Duke is still in primary school at Laguna Street in Caringbah and both have that killer desire in their eyes that their bigger siblings have, with Brock focussed on making the senior first grade Sydney Swans team one day.
"That's the goal. They start really looking at putting the younger guys into the Swans reserves by about 15 and 16 so I'm not far away." he said
He's already in the elite Super 24 at the Academy.
As for Duke, he has tremendous speed for his age too and is one of the quickest 11 years olds in the country over 60m- but, what they both need to do is grow.
They are in sports that favour tall, lanky, athletic co-ordinated men,Brock is by far the smallest in the Swans team, while Duke isn't even average height for his age. Yet their genes make them extraordinary athletes.
Father Ivan Lampret was a handy footy player, while mum Lauren Pearson, herself a former Youth National level track athlete, feels the growth spurts will come.
"The girls were always small too. Jasynta was tiny when she started out and is only now just caught up."
Burning in the soul of Duke is the hope that he will represent Australia at the same Olympics his older sisters do one day- "That would be something rare." he said
