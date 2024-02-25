St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
120-year-old shipwreck mystery with Cronulla connection solved

February 25 2024 - 2:21pm
The wreck of the SS Nemesis on the seabed at a depth of about 160 metres. Picture supplied
A 120-year-old shipping tragedy mystery, which included the bodies of crew members and debris from the vessel being washed up on Cronulla beach, has been solved.

