Expect plenty of laughs at Rockdale Town Hall

Rockdale Town Hall is presenting a whimsical journey into the legendary land of Camelot as The Regals Musical Society performs Spamalot Young @Part Edition.
From March 8-17, audiences of all ages are invited to join at the venue for a musical adventure that promises laughter, song, and plenty of silliness.
Based on the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail and adapted for young performers, the production retains all the irreverent humour and popular tunes that have made it a classic. With book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle, this production offers a fresh take on the timeless tale of King Arthur and his quest for the Holy Grail.
Directors Dani Caruso and Ryan Glasson are excited to bring the show to St George. "We're thrilled to introduce a new generation to the antics of Monty Python. This family-friendly adaptation is perfect for everyone looking for an afternoon or evening full of laughter," they said.
Featuring a talented cast of young performers from the area, the production promises to captivate audiences with its colourful characters, memorable songs, and outrageous comedy. From the iconic Always Look on the Bright Side of Life to the uproarious I Am Not Dead Yet, each musical number is sure to leave audiences tapping their toes and grinning from ear to ear.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.