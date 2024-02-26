St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Expect plenty of laughs at Rockdale Town Hall

By Eva Kolimar
February 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Always look on the bright side of life at Rockdale Town Hall, with a new production coming in March. Picture supplied
Rockdale Town Hall is presenting a whimsical journey into the legendary land of Camelot as The Regals Musical Society performs Spamalot Young @Part Edition.

